A 22-year-old man from canton Geneva has been sentenced in Australia to eight years and eight months in prison for drug trafficking. He was arrested in January upon arriving in Melbourne from Las Vegas with a suitcase containing cocaine. He has been in pre-trial detention ever since.

Authorities found 21 kilograms of white powder, of which nearly 15 kilograms were pure cocaine, valued at around CHF4.5 million ($5.65 million). Initially, he told customs officers he had packed the suitcase himself and believed it contained clothing bought in the United States.

He later claimed the luggage had been given to him in Los Angeles by an unknown person. According to his own statements, the man was unaware of the nature of the contents and also to whom he was supposed to entrust it upon arrival. He stated that he was contacted while still in Switzerland by a man who promised him $4,000 for for travel and accommodation.

He had been facing a life sentence, but the judge, who acknowledged his youth and strong prospects for rehabilitation, described his remorse as genuine. “You have your whole life ahead of you,” the magistrate said when handing down a reduced sentence.