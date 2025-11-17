An agreement has been reached between Bern and Washington on customs duties. Swiss products imported into the United States will be taxed at 15% instead of 39%. While the media welcome the agreement, they are not enthusiastic about it.

La Liberté in Fribourg described the deal as a “Pyrrhic victory”. The same is true of certain foreign media, such as Le Monde in Paris, which believes that Switzerland has signed “a bitter-tasting peace”.

In general, the main feeling is one of relief. The reduction in customs duties will give the Swiss export industry a breather. The 39% rate, one of the highest applied by Washington, was clearly a major handicap for Swiss products. The reduction to 15% means Swiss industry will now be on an equal footing with European industry. It’s certainly not ideal, but it’s progress.

But now that the announcement has been made, the media have taken a closer look at the content of the agreement. And it has to be said that this time it’s a feeling of mistrust that dominates. The Tages-Anzeiger sums up the general feeling well: “the agreement with the United States contains sensitive points that the government is playing down”. The media note in particular that Switzerland will have to recognise US car standards, undertake not to tax US tech giants specifically, import more controversial agricultural products (such as chlorinated chicken) and possibly align itself with US sanctions.

Finally, the media point out that this agreement is not set in stone. For the moment, it is no more than a declaration of intent, and negotiations could still take a long time, given the American demands. And above all, there is the somewhat capricious mood of the occupant of the White House to contend with.