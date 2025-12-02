The music group “Ils Fraenzlis da Tschlin” opened the winter session yesterday. Whether the music will bring harmony in parliament remains to be seen.

The House of Representatives debated and approved the amendments to the War Materiel Act during the second day of the parliamentary winter session.

Parliament wants to give the Swiss government the authority to approve arms exports.

This is in the interests of the Swiss arms industry, which has become increasingly isolated internationally after Switzerland prohibited other countries from transferring Swiss products to Ukraine. But supplying war materiel to conflict states raises the central question of how this aligns with neutrality. The planned relaxation targets members of defence alliance NATO – all states would, in principle, be free to transfer arms as they see fit. However, the Swiss government could require a guarantee in individual cases for reasons of neutrality, security, or foreign policy.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party supported the reform on condition that no weapons be allowed to reach Ukraine. Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported that the focus is shifting away from supplying Ukraine and towards strengthening Switzerland’s domestic arms industry.

The wording of the relaxation proposal is “very strange”, Robert Kolb, professor of international law at the University of Geneva, told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). Switzerland cannot supply countries involved in an international conflict, regardless of any list. “That is the core of the law of neutrality,” he said.

The bill now goes back to the Senate once more. The left-wing Social Democratic Party and the Greens have already announced that they will seek a referendum should parliament approve the reform, in which case the proposal would be put to a nationwide vote.