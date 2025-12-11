The Swiss yodelling community has reason to celebrate: yodelling has been added to Unesco’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

For Switzerland and for those who yodel, the recognition brings unprecedented visibility – but also comes with additional obligations. “We defined so-called preservation measures when we submitted the application,” yodeller and Lucerne School of Music professor Nadja Räss told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF. These include promoting young talent, digitalisation and strengthening public awareness. “Unesco regularly reviews this,” she said.

One project already underway is the yodelling classroom. “We called for yodellers who already teach at primary schools and are willing to integrate yodelling into their lessons,” Räss told SRF.

Historically used for communication in the mountains – when shepherds called their herds or signalled to one another – yodelling is still very much alive. Over 12,000 active yodellers in 711 clubs belong to the Swiss Yodelling Association, alongside numerous independent groups.