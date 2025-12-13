The week in Switzerland

Next year, Guy Parmelin (left) and Ignazio Cassis (right) will hold the rotating president and and vice-president roles, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Swiss parliament elected Guy Parmelin as Swiss president for 2026. The result was never in doubt, but the margin of the vote highlighted his strong reputation.

The economics minister achieved the best result in Swiss history, securing 208 out of 228 votes. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis was elected vice-president with a more modest 144 votes.

During the second week of the winter session, parliament also adopted the 2026 federal budget, which foresees a deficit of CHF348 million ($437.4 million). Left-wing parties criticised cuts to sensitive areas and rising military spending, while those on the right argued the savings did not go far enough. The result is a fragile compromise ahead of more challenging years.

Following the House of Representatives, the Senate approved a motion allowing FM radio stations to continue broadcasting until 2031. Parliamentarians sought to prevent private broadcasters from suffering major audience losses during the transition to DAB-only transmissions. On Thursday, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo’s parent company, announced it would resume FM broadcasting.

Finally, the House of Representatives also tightened military service rules for French-Swiss dual nationals. Until now, participation in France’s “Journée défense et citoyenneté” (Defence and Citizenship Day) could exempt them from Swiss military obligations. Under the new rules, only an equivalent service will qualify for exemption. Around 730 people a year are affected, but the matter returns to the Senate after the House of Representatives extended the measure to other dual nationals.