The heads of large Swiss companies such as Schindler, Pilatus and Victorinox are among the signatories of the letter.

The Swiss business world is mobilising to defend the trade agreement reached with the United States, which is at the centre of the negotiating mandate to be discussed in parliament, Blick reports today.

The agreement made it possible to lower the punitive tariffs imposed by Washington on Swiss exports from 39% to 15%, but the “seduction operation” that seems to have allowed this breakthrough has left many people perplexed. The Greens have filed a criminal complaint against the six businessmen who gave a Rolex and a gold bar to US President Donald Trump. According to Blick, two-thirds of the Swiss population oppose the deal, which is seen by many people as subservience to Washington.

Some 130 high-ranking representatives of the Swiss economy have therefore jumped into action, writing an alarmist letter to those responsible for foreign policy in the House of Representatives and the Senate. “For many of us, the very existence of Swiss business is at stake,” they wrote. No obstacles must be put in the way of the agreement, the signatories stressed.

Today the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives voted 17 to 2 in favour of the negotiation mandate. The decision of the counterpart committee in the Senate is expected tomorrow.

According to Blick, if a referendum is launched against the agreement, there is a risk of a heated debate on the Swiss “oligarchy”, peppered with anti-Americanism and criticism of Trump.