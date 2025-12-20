The week in Switzerland

Have you booked a ski holiday in Switzerland this winter? Were you shocked by the price? A study of 14 Swiss resorts has found that a week’s holiday for a family of four is about 6% more expensive than last year – and journalists are not amused.

“The outrageous costs of a week’s family skiing holiday” fumed Blick on Tuesday. “Skiing is considered a national sport in Switzerland. But to make the most of the white gold, you need to put your hand in your pocket. Are skiing and snowboarding becoming luxury activities?”

An analysis by Banque Cler and BAK Economics found that the average cost of a week’s skiing in the third week of February had risen by 6%. Ski passes had gone up by around 10%.

However, there are major regional differences. For families, couples and students, it’s cheapest in Airolo, Andermatt-Sedrun and Engelberg-Titlis. By contrast, they have to spend the most on ski passes, ski school and ski hire in Zermatt, St Moritz and Flims-Laax-Falera.

For a couple, an eight-day ski pass in Zermatt costs around CHF1,200 ($1,500). Families pay CHF1,500 for ski passes in Zermatt and up to CHF1,524 in Flims-Laax-Falera. Prices below CHF1,000 are available in Airolo. Blick crunched the numbers and calculated that a week in Zermatt in mid-February would cost a family of four CHF11,787.

“As a rule, early bookings lead to lower prices,” said the authors of the study. This also applies to accommodation. In addition, network ski passes that are valid for an entire season in several ski resorts are increasingly being offered. “These pay off for anyone who spends more days on the slopes in addition to their holiday week.”