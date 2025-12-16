Swiss ski holidays cost the most in Zermatt and St Moritz

Ski holidays cost the most in Zermatt and St. Moritz Keystone-SDA

A week of skiing in the upcoming winter sports holidays will cost more than in the previous year. The average prices for fun on the slopes in the third week of February 2026 have risen by 6% in Switzerland, according to a study.

Keystone-SDA

However, there are major differences between the ski regions.

For families, couples and students, it is cheapest in Airolo, Andermatt-Sedrun and Engelberg-Titlis, according to a study published on Tuesday by Bank Cler and the economic research institute BAK Economics. By contrast, they have to spend the most money on ski passes, ski school and ski hire in Zermatt, St Moritz and Flims-Laax-Falera.

For a couple, an eight-day ski pass in Zermatt, for example, costs around CHF1,200 ($1,500). Families pay CHF1,500 for ski passes in Zermatt and up to CHF1,524 in Flims-Laax-Falera. Prices below CHF1,000 are available in Airolo.

“As a rule, early bookings lead to lower prices,” say the authors of the study. This also applies to accommodation. In addition, network ski passes that are valid for an entire season in several ski resorts are increasingly being offered. “These pay off for anyone who spends more days on the slopes in addition to their holiday week.”

Hotel prices have fallen slightly

Couples who want to stay in a four-star hotel can benefit from lower prices this winter than last year. On average, they will pay 7% less for a week’s skiing holiday. However, prices rose sharply last winter, which is why the current price development represents “a normalisation rather than a change in trend”, according to the report.

The lowest accommodation prices can be found in Airolo, Adelboden-Lenk and Engelberg-Titlis. The most expensive hotels are in Verbier, Gstaad and Zermatt.

The Bank Cler study is based on surveys by BAK Economics. It calculates the annual cost of a week’s skiing holiday during the sports holidays in 14 different Swiss ski resorts.

