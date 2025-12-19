The winter session of the Swiss parliament ended today. After three weeks of back-and-forth between the House of Representatives and the Senate, both chambers have approved the 2026 budget.

Reactions vary along party lines. Social Democrat parliamentarian Sarah Wyss told Swiss public broadcaster SRF that conservatives had largely prevailed: “Agriculture and the army have been boosted, while personnel and development aid have had to bleed.” In her view, it is clearly a centre-right budget.

Centre Party president Yvonne Bürgin sees it differently. “The left also got something,” she said, pointing to funding secured for family organisations, child protection services, Tox-Info and campaigns to prevent violence against women.

As part of the budget debate, subsidies worth CHF10 million ($12.5 million) for a night train to Malmö were scrapped. However, the money will not be saved, SRF notes. The funds were to come from a special pot financed by airlines through emissions charges. Following the decision, all of the money will now go back to aviation.

Several cities now want to step in. In Zurich, Bern, Basel and Lausanne, initiatives are planned to ensure that municipalities cover the night-train subsidies rejected by the federal parliament, reports the Tages Anzeiger.