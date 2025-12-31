Dear Swiss Abroad,

It’s not just the calendar that’s telling us another year is coming to an end: in the media, there are plenty of reviews of the big events of 2025 and predictions for 2026; social media is also full of pictures and videos showing more personal highs and lows.

In the Swiss town of Moutier, meanwhile, midnight not only marks the turn of the year; at 12am, it officially becomes part of canton Jura, leaving canton Bern behind. Celebrations are planned – even if not everyone is happy with the switch.

Enjoy the read, and Happy New Year!