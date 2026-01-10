The week in Switzerland

A survivor of the Crans-Montana fire at the official commemorative ceremony in Martigny on Friday.

Friday was a day of national mourning in Switzerland for those who died in the fire in Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve.

Church bells rang at 2pm across the country, when there was also a minute’s silence. A memorial ceremony was held in Martigny and not in Crans-Montana itself due to heavy snowfall. Given the international dimension of the tragedy, many countries had been invited. Among the heads of state and government attending were French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Earlier in the week, on Sunday evening, Valais cantonal police said they had completed the identification of the 40 people who died and the 116 who were injured. Most of those who died were young – only six were older than 23. The victims comprised 21 Swiss nationals, one person with dual Swiss-French nationality, seven people from France, six people from Italy, one person each from Romania, Turkey, Portugal and Belgium, and one person with triple nationality (France/Israel/UK).

The Valais public prosecutor’s office has opened a criminal investigation against the bar’s proprietors, a French couple. They are accused of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and negligently causing a conflagration. Initial investigations ⁠suggest ⁠the fire started when sparklers attached to champagne bottles were carried too close to the ceiling.

On Tuesday Valais cantonal government said the victims of the fire and their families would receive financial assistance. The details have yet to be worked out.