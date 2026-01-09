Today, Switzerland came together for a national day of mourning following the Crans-Montana bar fire on New Year’s Eve. Representatives from several affected countries travelled to canton Valais to take part.

At precisely 2pm, church bells rang throughout Switzerland for five minutes. A nationwide minute of silence was observed, and train drivers sounded their whistles.

In Martigny, canton Valais, where the official memorial service took place, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian President Sergio Mattarella joined relatives of the victims and numerous emergency responders. Nine of the 40 people killed in the blaze in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve were from France and six from Italy. Many of the victims were under 18. Of the 116 injured, 83 remain hospitalised in Switzerland and abroad.

“We all have a moral responsibility: the least we can do is apologise on behalf of the entire community,” said Mathias Reynard, president of the Valais cantonal government.

In his address, Parmelin said the young victims “will continue to shine in our memory”. Addressing the 700 mourners in Martigny and those following the ceremony online elsewhere, he added: “Our country bows to the memory of those who are no longer with us and stands by those who face a long road to recovery.”

The Swiss justice ministry says it is examining whether additional measures are needed to provide further support to the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, Swiss prosecutors on Friday summoned Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the couple who ran the Le Constellation bar. The Valais public prosecutor’s office has opened criminal proceedings against them. According to 24 Heures, Jacques Moretti was remanded in custody on Friday due to a potential risk of flight. It also emerged on Wednesday that prosecutors in Rome have opened an investigation into arson and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal fire.