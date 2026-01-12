Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
After Friday’s national day of mourning, the fire in Crans-Montana is no longer dominating the news agenda in Switzerland. Still, the tragedy continues to occupy the media, as initial findings from the investigation come to light.
Also in today’s briefing: the death of a well-known author, a controversial choice of army pistol and renewed debate over an annexation plan. A varied selection of headlines – with controversy as the common thread.
Erich von Däniken has died. The writer, famous for his theories on gods and mysteries, passed away aged 90, his family confirmed on Sunday.
Von Däniken was one of the few Swiss authors to achieve major international success. He published 49 books, translated into more than 30 languages, selling around 75 million copies.
He rose to fame in 1968 with his bestseller Erinnerungen der Zukunft (Chariots of the Gods?), which put forward theories linking ancient myths, extraterrestrials and early civilisations.
Regarded by some as a visionary and by others as a charlatan – he served time in prison for fraud – von Däniken remained a deeply polarising figure. In 2003, he opened Mystery Park in Interlaken, an esoteric theme park offering alternative interpretations of human history. The project failed to attract enough visitors and closed in 2006.
Investigations are continuing into the Crans-Montana tragedy, which claimed 40 lives and left more than 100 people injured. Eyewitness accounts increasingly point to soundproofing foam ignited by sparklers fixed to bottles.
Media reports have focused on statements made by bar owner Jacques Moretti, who said he had replaced the foam himself using material bought at a DIY store. He also confirmed that a service door that could have been used as an emergency exit was locked for unknown reasons. Moretti denies being aware of the risks posed by the sparklers and rejects accusations of gross negligence or non-compliance with safety standards.
However, testimony from survivors and former staff continues to mount. Criticism has centred on the lack of usable emergency exits. An investigation by Swiss public broadcaster SRF even refers to a speakeasy behind the basement bar where the fire broke out. Today, a court extended Jacques Moretti’s pre-trial detention to an initial period of three months.
His wife Jessica, co-owner of the establishment, remains at liberty but has also drawn attention. Several outlets noted that she delivered an identical apology message on two occasions, suggesting it had been memorised – a practice commonly advised by defence lawyers in sensitive cases.
Pressure is also growing on the municipality of Crans-Montana. Today, the Valais public prosecutor informed the municipality that it intended to deny it plaintiff status. The municipality’s request to be recognised as a victim had caused outrage among families of those killed.
The US administration is continuing to push for Greenland to be annexed by the United States. President Donald Trump recently escalated tensions by saying that “all options are on the table”, including military force.
The remarks prompted strong reactions in several European countries, including Denmark (of which Greenland is an autonomous territory), France and the United Kingdom. Switzerland, however, has so far remained silent, with the government taking no official position.
This silence has drawn criticism from some parliamentarians. In response, several members of the House of Representatives have created a Switzerland–Greenland friendship group. Co-chaired by Laurent Wehrli (Radical-Liberal Party), Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter (Centre Party) and Fabian Molina (Social Democratic Party), the group aims to signal political solidarity with Greenland in the face of US ambitions.
Fighter jets, drones, artillery – many Swiss army procurements are contentious. Now even the choice of a new regulation pistol is attracting criticism. The reason: concerns that the weapon could discharge without the trigger being pulled.
The army is replacing its current service pistol and initially considered the Austrian-made Glock 17. Instead, the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse) selected the P320 from US manufacturer SIG Sauer, citing lower costs and plans for assembly in Switzerland.
The decision has raised eyebrows. The P320 reportedly failed to meet several important criteria, and US media have documented more than 100 cases in which the weapon allegedly discharged unintentionally. Several police forces and federal agencies in the US have since abandoned the model.
Despite these concerns, the pistol is due to enter service with the Swiss army. According to an investigation by Watson, Armasuisse has not required structural changes to the weapon, but says production controls in Switzerland and acceptance tests will be tightened to minimise risks.
