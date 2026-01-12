Erich von Däniken at the opening of his Mystery Park theme park in 2003.

Erich von Däniken has died. The writer, famous for his theories on gods and mysteries, passed away aged 90, his family confirmed on Sunday.

Von Däniken was one of the few Swiss authors to achieve major international success. He published 49 books, translated into more than 30 languages, selling around 75 million copies.

He rose to fame in 1968 with his bestseller Erinnerungen der Zukunft (Chariots of the Gods?), which put forward theories linking ancient myths, extraterrestrials and early civilisations.

Regarded by some as a visionary and by others as a charlatan – he served time in prison for fraud – von Däniken remained a deeply polarising figure. In 2003, he opened Mystery Park in Interlaken, an esoteric theme park offering alternative interpretations of human history. The project failed to attract enough visitors and closed in 2006.