The week in Switzerland

The couple who own the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana remain in the sights of the courts and the media.

The deadly New Year’s Eve blaze at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana remains the main news story in Switzerland. Coverage is constant, even if no new major facts emerged this week. The fire was apparently caused by lit sparklers that ignited soundproofing foam on the ceiling of the bar.

Most of the attention this week focused on the couple who ran the bar. Owner Jacques Moretti remains in custody to prevent possible collusion and to clarify his role. His wife, Jessica Moretti, has also been questioned by the public prosecutor. She has not been remanded in custody but is subject to strict alternative measures, including restrictions from leaving the country.

Media reports highlighted sharply contrasting accounts about the possible causes of the fire. The owners deny any knowledge of the possible dangers of the foam or of encouraging staff to use sparklers too close to the ceiling. But testimonies from former employees paint a very different picture.

Several media outlets reported on the case of Cyane, a bartender at the Le Constellation who died in the fire. The 24-year-old Frenchwoman was identified as the helmeted waitress seen on social media on a colleague’s shoulders holding bottles with attached sparklers close to the ceiling. The Moretti couple described her as “almost a member of the family”. In France, however, the parents of the waitress rejected this portrayal, denouncing what they called “false statements”.