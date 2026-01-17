The week in Switzerland
The deadly fire in a bar in Crans-Montana continued to dominate the news headlines in Switzerland over the past week. While there were no major new developments, each day brought further details about the disaster and ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, other major issues are slowly reclaiming space on the news agenda. This week, Swiss media have been looking ahead to two major upcoming events: next week' World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos and the upcoming federal votes on March 8.
The deadly New Year’s Eve blaze at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana remains the main news story in Switzerland. Coverage is constant, even if no new major facts emerged this week. The fire was apparently caused by lit sparklers that ignited soundproofing foam on the ceiling of the bar.
Most of the attention this week focused on the couple who ran the bar. Owner Jacques Moretti remains in custody to prevent possible collusion and to clarify his role. His wife, Jessica Moretti, has also been questioned by the public prosecutor. She has not been remanded in custody but is subject to strict alternative measures, including restrictions from leaving the country.
Media reports highlighted sharply contrasting accounts about the possible causes of the fire. The owners deny any knowledge of the possible dangers of the foam or of encouraging staff to use sparklers too close to the ceiling. But testimonies from former employees paint a very different picture.
Several media outlets reported on the case of Cyane, a bartender at the Le Constellation who died in the fire. The 24-year-old Frenchwoman was identified as the helmeted waitress seen on social media on a colleague’s shoulders holding bottles with attached sparklers close to the ceiling. The Moretti couple described her as “almost a member of the family”. In France, however, the parents of the waitress rejected this portrayal, denouncing what they called “false statements”.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos does not begin until Monday January 19, yet it already featured prominently in Swiss and international headlines this week. This follows confirmation that US President Donald Trump will attend the gathering in the Swiss mountain resort.
Trump is expected to arrive in Davos with what has been described as the largest-ever US delegation, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical tensions, the US president’s presence is reshaping the dynamics of the WEF meeting and drawing increased attention from governments, media and observers worldwide.
Nearly 65 heads of state and government are set to attend, including presidents Emmanuel Macron (France), Isaac Herzog (Israel), Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine) and Javier Milei (Argentina). A record 60 national delegations have announced their participation, alongside 850 senior executives from the world’s largest companies.
The WEF offers Switzerland a major platform for diplomatic engagement, while also posing significant logistical and security challenges. Preparations are well underway, with support from the Swiss army.
The campaigns for the federal votes on March 8 are in full swing. Last week, several vote committees and the Federal Council organised press conferences to present their arguments.
The media has also increased its analysis of the four main issues being decided on March 8, in particular on the positions of different political parties.
The “Cash is freedom” initiative crystallises a debate about identity and technology: should a guarantee to be ablet to pay in cash be enshrined in the Swiss constitution? Supporters argue that this is a matter of individual freedom, while opponents denounce it as unnecessary and inflexible. The subject touches on questions of trust in financial institutions and the digital transition.
The SBC initiative, which aims at reducing the licence fee for the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation from CHF335 to CHF200, is also giving rise to heated debate. It raises questions about the role of public service broadcasting, its financing and its place in a changing media landscape.
The climate fund initiative and a referendum against the introduction of individual taxation complete the picture, each mobilising different economic and societal arguments. The first is about investing in the energy transition. The second, which aims to remove a tax injustice against married couples, is about tax fairness and how families or individuals should be taxed.
A storm swept across the country last weekend, bringing heavy snow to parts of the Alps – up to 70cm in the Glarus region. It also caused several avalanches, some deadly.
The snow caused chaos on some roads, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland, where dozens of accidents, fortunately not serious, were reported. Rail and air transport were also severely disrupted.
The snow caused a rush to ski resorts, even at medium altitudes. But off-piste skiing and mountain activities remain dangerous because of the risk of avalanches. France was particularly hard hit, with six deaths last weekend.
In Switzerland, the death toll was lower. But a well-known sporting figure lost his life. Swiss snowboarder and Olympic medallist Ueli Kestenholz, 50, died after being buried in an avalanche on Sunday in the Loetschental region of canton Valais. Kestenholz won a bronze medal in snowboarding’s inaugural Olympic event, the giant slalom at Nagano in 1998.
The opening of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Monday is undoubtedly the most important economic and political event of the coming week in Switzerland. The event will run until Friday under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue”.
On the cultural front, next week will be marked by the 61st Journées de Soleure (Solothurn Film Festival). This major annual event for Swiss cinema kicks off on Wednesday January 21 and runs for a week.
