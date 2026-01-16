“We can’t pretend it never happened.” That is how Alexandre Edelmann summed up Presence Switzerland’s decision to scale back its programme at the Olympic Games. Two weeks after the tragic Crans-Montana fire, the international impact of the terrible disaster remains considerable. The Swiss foreign ministry is acutely aware that the tragedy has resonated far beyond Switzerland’s borders.

As Swiss daily Le Temps reports, Presence Switzerland, the foreign ministry unit responsible for promoting Switzerland’s image abroad, has decided to cancel several events planned at its House of Switzerland hospitality venues, designed to showcase Swiss values and culture. “We have adapted the programme to take account of sensitivities and to avoid elements that could be misunderstood,” Edelmann said.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will take place in northern Italy in early February. Among the 40 victims of the New Year’s Day fire, six were Italian nationals; ten were also seriously injured out of a total of 116. Italy has also been one of the most outspoken critics of the bar fire, with both politicians and media strongly condemning the lack of safety safeguards. “What happened was not a simple accident. It is the result of too many people not doing their job – or believing they could make easy money,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at a press conference earlier this week.

Le Temps writes that while Swiss actors in Italy are already observing tangible damage to Switzerland’s image, the director of Presence Switzerland believes it is still too early to fully assess the long-term impact.