Switzerland may be small, but Davos is smaller still – and the mountain resort is increasingly reaching its limits. This pressure could see Davos lose the World Economic Forum.

While more than 50 years of hosting the WEF have been a success for both the federal government and local organisers, the steady growth in participants and side events has pushed the town’s infrastructure “to breaking point”, reports the Blick.

Larry Fink, co-president of the WEF, told The Financial Times that alternative host cities are being considered, including Detroit, Dublin, Jakarta and Buenos Aires. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis stated that, “The WEF is enormously important for Switzerland. The Federal Council is very clear that it will do everything in its power to keep the WEF in Switzerland.” So far, however, no public comment has come from Fink’s Swiss counterpart, André Hoffmann.

According to Blick, plans are being discussed to ban most private vehicles from Davos during WEF week. Non-residents and guests without special accreditation would have to park at security checkpoints further down the valley.

Yet while governments and organisers debate the forum’s future location, much of the “real WEF” continues to take place behind the doors of private residences.

In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), which dubbed him “the WEF’s secret host”, Marc Wegenstein offered a rare glimpse behind the façades of Davos’s residential properties where VIP guests stay and schmooze. He has catered to all kinds of requests: fermented horse milk, anti-dandruff shampoo and the occasional serving of caviar (though this is less in demand since Russians stopped attending, says Wegenstein). If the WEF ever relocates, one thing seems certain: it would be hard to replicate the Alpine village charm that has long shaped Davos’s offstage diplomacy .