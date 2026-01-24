The week in Switzerland

While Trump fired insults at Switzerland and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, the Swiss government – desperate to sign a 15% tariff deal with the US – is being careful not to trigger the US president.

“The government’s strategy for the next two days of the WEF is quite clear,” Swiss public broadcaster SRF said on Tuesday. “It wants to make progress on the tariff agreement with the US without antagonising Trump. This also means that the government is unlikely to criticise the US president’s Greenland plans.” SRF predicted the government was also unlikely to reject Trump’s invitation to his so-called Board of Peace, which many diplomats see as a counter-project to the United Nations.

In August Trump set a tariff rate of 39% for Switzerland – significantly higher than the rates he imposed on the European Union (15%) and the UK (10%). On Wednesday he appeared to confirm that the Swiss figure was personal. During his speech at the WEF he said he had initially set the rate at 30% but made it 39% after a heated telephone call with Keller-Sutter, who held the rotating Swiss presidency last year. Trump said she was “very repetitive” and “so aggressive” – “she just rubbed me the wrong way”.

At another point in his speech, Trump targeted Switzerland again, saying “they’re only good because of us”, prompting gasps from the audience, according to the New York Times.

However, while the Swiss are keen to sign a deal, there are limits. “The lack of respect for Switzerland and its president last year is unacceptable,” said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Thursday. Particularly disconcerting, he added, was that Trump’s comments were followed by a bilateral meeting – “as if nothing had happened. We’re not used to that. It wears on the nerves. But we have to keep a cool head”.

Also on Thursday Economics Minister Guy Parmelin said he had held “very constructive talks” with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on a trade deal. Parmelin said a first round of technical negotiations would take place in Bern as soon as possible.