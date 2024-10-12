The Week in Switzerland

Many people in Europe are hoping that Kamala Harris will be elected President of the United States next month, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) wrote on MondayExternal link. Harris is slightly ahead in the polls, but the race remains open. The foreign policy thinktank foraus this week analysed what it could mean for Switzerland if Trump were to become president again.

The authors reckoned that a second Trump administration would be better prepared and more effective than in the first term, without becoming more predictable. Trade policy would be particularly affected. Although Switzerland is unlikely to be more affected by the threatened tariffs than other countries, there could be significant barriers to trade. Reduced support for NATO, Ukraine and Taiwan would also jeopardise Switzerland’s security situation.

Foraus only marginally addressed the consequences of a Harris win. A Democratic government would be more predictable and work more constructively with allies, it predicted. However, some tectonic shifts in American foreign policy have occurred independently of the election. For example, the gradual retreat from Europe and the strengthening of national security considerations in foreign economic policy do not bode well for Switzerland.