Swiss call for peace on eve of anniversary of October 7 terrorist attack

Middle East: solidarity and calls for peace in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Calls for peace and other expressions of solidarity with the victims of the Middle East conflict are multiplying in Switzerland a year after the October 7 terrorist attack. The ICRC and the Evangelical Reformed Church expressed their support on Sunday.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Proche-Orient: solidarité et appels à la paix en Suisse Original Read more: Proche-Orient: solidarité et appels à la paix en Suisse

After some 4,000 people demonstrated their support for the Palestinian people in Basel on Saturday evening, and ahead of rallies in Geneva and Bern on Sunday to commemorate the October 7 terrorist attack, the The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reiterated that “human suffering knows no borders”, and once again called on all parties to respect the dignity of all those affected by the conflict.

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

Over the past year, the region has witnessed devastation and dehumanisation on a massive scale, the ICRC said in a statement on Sunday. The International Committee of the Red Cross remains firmly committed to continuing to provide vital services, and stresses the need to be granted safe and unhindered access by all parties.

Civilians have been reduced to numbers, their individuality erased by the divergent rhetoric surrounding the conflict. But behind the numbers there are people. As human beings, they have rights; they must be protected, able to receive humanitarian assistance and rebuild their lives in safety.

The ICRC also renews its appeal to all parties to immediately fulfill their responsibilities under international humanitarian law. By doing so, the parties to the conflict can alleviate human suffering and move towards a more stable and peaceful future, the ICRC stresses.

Not wishful thinking

Also in a statement on Sunday, the Evangelical Reformed Church affirmed that its thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy, whatever their origin or religion. “The people who are suffering are human beings, not representatives of nations or political ideologies”, wrote the Church.

“Let us take care that this conflict does not take an ideological turn, and does not threaten our peace and the common consensus of opposing violence, defending human rights and helping those who need our help,” added the Church. Together with its partners in the Middle East, it wants to contribute to healing and reconciliation wherever possible.

Peace must not remain wishful thinking. It requires people who, wherever they are, put themselves at the service of peace, said the Church.

Monday marks the first anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack, which killed almost 1,200 people that day, with dozens of hostages still in the hands of Hamas. The subsequent conflict killed more than 41,800 in the Gaza Strip, as well as more than 2,000 in Lebanon.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.