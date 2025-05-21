Vera Weber: hotelier by day, activist by conviction

Vera Weber: A life between animal welfare and hotel glamour Thomas Pressmann/SRF

The daughter of renowned environmentalists Franz and Judith Weber, Vera Weber now heads an influential foundation – and temporarily runs the historic Grandhotel Giessbach.

For Vera Weber, the Grandhotel Giessbach, perched above Lake Brienz in canton Bern, is more than just a workplace – it’s home. Her mother played a major role in renovating the hotel during the 1980s, and as a child, Weber spent almost every weekend there.

Today, she serves as interim director of the iconic building her parents helped save from demolition. The hotel remains full of memories: “I feel at home here,” she says. But she emphasises that her role is temporary. As soon as a suitable successor is found, she plans to step aside – because her true passion lies beyond the hotel walls.

Vera Weber grew up with this view: from the Grandhotel Giessbach you can see Lake Brienz and the mountains. Thomas Pressmann/SRF

Fuelled by the fight

Weber is an animal rights activist, conservationist and committed campaigner. “I can’t help it,” says the 50-year-old. “It’s not a role or a duty – it’s a deep conviction.” She has worked with the Franz Weber Foundation for more than two decades and now serves as its president. Among its notable achievements is the successful second homes initiative.

Protecting landscapes and preventing animal suffering drive her forward. “Anger at injustice is also a source of strength,” she explains. For instance, she spent ten years opposing Basel Zoo’s proposed Ozeanium – a large aquarium. Ultimately, the public voted against the project: “It was a team success.”

Weber insists she never works alone: “I always say ‘we’ because I have an amazing team. Only together can we make an impact.” That team spirit also helps shield her from the harsh realities of activism.

Hostility is a daily part of her life. “I have a lot of enemies – that’s what happens when you take a stand.” Whether facing political adversaries or Canadian seal hunters who once physically threatened her, she has learned to protect herself. “I have my armour. Thankfully, the support outweighs the hate.”

Often alone – even politically

In 2024, Weber and her foundation made headlines by opposing Switzerland’s new Electricity Act – largely on their own. Major environmental groups offered no support. In the end, voters approved the law, which aims to boost renewable energy.

Weber is no stranger to standing alone. As a child, she experienced isolation – not a single friend came to her ninth birthday party. The “Weber” name was too controversial, and her parents too unpopular among many adults. “Today I laugh about it, but back then it hurt.” Her parents had a profound influence on her. From her mother, she inherited calm and perfectionism; from her father, passion and creativity.

Vera Weber with her parents Judith and Franz Weber at a prize-giving ceremony at the Hotel Giessbach in 2004. Keystone/Sigi Tischler (Archiv)

A ’25-hour’ day

Despite often working behind the scenes, Weber has made a name for herself – winning referendums, blocking construction, and protecting nature. She knows it all requires relentless commitment. “My days have 25 hours and my weeks have eight days,” she jokes.

Free time? Rarely. Children? “I never wanted them,” she states frankly. Friendships? “If someone can accept that I don’t have much time, I give them a lot in return.”

What she longs for eventually is stillness. “One day, I’d love to spend a few months in a Mexican jungle – just soaking up nature.” Until then, she remains driven. And when she does get tired? “I fall asleep immediately,” she says with a smile. Sometimes, there’s even time for a few pages of fantasy fiction. “I love that kind of book – it lets me escape into another world. A slightly better one.”

Thomas Pressmann/SRF A piece of hotel history – the Grandhotel Giessbach The Grandhotel Giessbach above Lake Brienz was built between 1873 and 1875. In 1981 it was to be demolished and the hillside built over. This brought monument conservationists and environmentalists onto the scene. In 1983, Swiss environmentalists Franz and Judith Weber – together with the Helvetia Nostra association and the Giessbach Foundation – succeeded in buying the Giessbach estate and its 22 hectares of land from the Swiss people and placing it under a preservation order. Read more Collapse

Translated from German using DeepL/amva