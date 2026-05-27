AI has mixed impact on the workforce of Swiss companies

AI is established in companies according to survey - consequences for jobs open Keystone-SDA

The use of artificial intelligence in Swiss companies is widespread but the impact on the labour market is still unclear.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de KI ist laut Umfrage in Firmen etabliert – Folgen für Jobs offen Original Read more: KI ist laut Umfrage in Firmen etabliert – Folgen für Jobs offen

According to a survey by consultancy firm EY, around 7% of companies have already cut jobs due to AI. In addition, 11% had not filled vacant positions due to AI, EY reported on Wednesday.

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At the same time, however, 18% of respondents stated that additional jobs had been created in their company in connection with AI. For example, in the areas of data science or AI engineering.

The high proportion of 42% were unable to give a clear assessment of the impact of AI on the workforce. EY concludes that many companies are still in an early phase of transformation. At this stage, it is not yet possible to conclusively assess the specific effects of AI on the workforce.

However, the use of artificial intelligence in companies is widespread: In the survey, only 3% of the employees questioned stated that AI use was prohibited.

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The use of AI is predominantly pragmatic. Around 72% used it primarily as support in their day-to-day work. For example, as a sparring partner for ideas, for creating initial drafts or for structuring content. At the same time, 47% already trust AI in selected use cases.

A total of 604 people from companies in Switzerland took part in the survey. According to EY, the respondents represent companies of different sizes.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

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