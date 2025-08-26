The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Majority of Swiss residents use AI tools

AI tools like ChatGPT continue to gain ground in Switzerland: for the first time, a majority of the Swiss population is using them. Younger people use AI more frequently than older people, and men also use it more often than women.

According to the study, AI has become “mainstream in record time”. By 2025, the AI-using population will be in the majority for the first time, according to the Digimonitor study published on Tuesday by the Electronic Media Interest Group (IGEM) and media research group WEMPF. The results of the study reflect internet users aged between 15 and 75.

Specifically, 60% of the population now use AI tools at least occasionally – around 3.8 million people. A year ago, this figure was only 40%. The study shows a clear age gap: While 79% of 15 to 34-year-olds use AI, the figure for the over 55s is 40%. According to the study, men also use ChatGPT and other AI tools “significantly” more often than women.

