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Swiss citizens concerned about AI cyber fraud

Swiss citizens concerned about cyber fraud through AI
Swiss citizens concerned about cyber fraud through AI Keystone-SDA

A large proportion of the Swiss population fears an increase in cyber fraud through artificial intelligence (AI), according to the AXA Cyber Worry Monitor.

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Swiss citizens concerned about AI cyber fraud
Listening: Swiss citizens concerned about AI cyber fraud
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Almost one in ten respondents expect AI supported scams to become more frequent and more damaging in the future.

According to the survey, 87% stated that they expect an increase in cyber fraud cases. And 77% assume that AI fraud will lead to greater financial damage per case.

In general, it is clear that the population has a very reserved attitude towards the use of AI. For example, more than two thirds of the Swiss population do not like the idea of media content being personalised based on user behaviour.

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AI generated content is also not well received, with only a quarter of respondents believing that AI content has made social media more attractive. This is why almost every respondent (94%) is in favour of mandatory labelling of AI content.

The AXA Cybersecurity Monitor 2026 was created in collaboration with the Sotomo research institute and was reportedly conducted with 1,490 participants.

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Adapted from German by AI/mga

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