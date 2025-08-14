Switzerland to introduce code of conduct for collecting referendum signatures

The code of conduct comes in response to the discovery of thousands of falsified signatures. Keystone-SDA

Commercial collectors of signatures for popular initiatives and referendums in Switzerland could soon face a legally non-binding code of conduct. The proposal comes from the Federal Chancellery following the discovery of thousands of falsified signatures.

Keystone-SDA

The code of conduct is currently being drafted, the Federal Chancellery told news agency Keystone-SDA on Thursday. Signature-collecting companies will have to commit to self-regulation. The draft is subject to consultation until September 5. The Federal Chancellery will then provide information on the next steps.

Since November 2024, Swiss cantons and municipalities have been reporting irregularities as part of a national reporting system. According to the Federal Chancellery, this is bearing fruit, as the number of dubious collections of signatures is “much lower” than it was in 2024.

The Chancellery then scrutinises all the signatures, checking each sheet and each signature line individually. Invalid signatures are also checked for falsification.

