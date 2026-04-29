Majority in favour of 10 million Swiss population cap, claims survey
The Swiss People's Party's 'No to 10 million immigration initiative initiative' could win a majority. According to a 20 Minutes and Tamedia poll published on Wednesday, 52% of those questioned intend to vote for the initiative on June 14.
In mid-April, 46% of those questioned intended to reject the population cap initiative, while 2% had not yet made up their minds, added the survey, which was carried out last week by the Leewas Institute.
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However, the polling institute acknowledged a “certain volatility” in voting intentions. In a previous poll in March, only 45% of those questioned said yes and 47% no. And in November, the result was 48% in favour and 41% against. No clear trend is emerging.
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‘No to ten million’ vote – should Switzerland cap its population?
There is also complete uncertainty regarding the second topic put to the vote, the referendum against the reform of civilian service: 46% of those polled are currently in favour of the project and 46% against.
Adapted from French by AI/ac
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