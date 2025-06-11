Listening: Cash will be guaranteed by the Swiss constitution
On Tuesday, the Swiss Senate has followed the House of Representatives and unanimously approved the government's direct counter-proposal to the popular initiative of the Swiss Freedom Movement (MLS). The constitution will be amended accordingly.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
L’argent liquide sera garanti dans la Constitution
Original
The “Yes to a free and independent Swiss currency in the form of coins and banknotes” initiative aims to ensure that cash remains in Switzerland. It also demands that any plan to replace the Swiss franc with another currency be submitted to a vote of the people and the cantons.
The government rejected the initiative but opted for a counter-proposal. It plans to enshrine in the constitution the guarantee of cash supplies and the use of the franc as the national currency. These principles are already guaranteed in legislation. But by enshrining them in the constitution, it is responding to the initiative.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.