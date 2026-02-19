Swiss authorities want more data exchange between cantonal police forces
Swiss cantonal police forces need to be able to exchange data with each other. The federal justice authorities have created a platform for this purpose, but this must still be approved by parliament and the cantons. A consultation procedure has been opened.
The government is thus fulfilling the aim of a motion adopted as far back as 2019. The so-called Polap platform will provide access to federal, European and cantonal data, the Federal Department of Justice and Police announced on Thursday.
The law needs to be changed so that the cantonal police forces can be connected to this database, which is already being used at the national and European levels. The aim is to remedy a practice that is reaching its limits in the face of the rise in organised crime. The exchange of information between cantons is currently very patchy.
The consultation procedure runs until May 26. The cantonal and federal parliaments still have to approve the necessary legislative changes. Implementation is not expected before 2029.
