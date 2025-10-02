Switzerland to make voting easier for the visually impaired

In Switzerland blind and visually impaired people will be able to vote independently, without the support of another person, thanks to the use of a voting mask. A first test will be carried out in Zurich at the next federal vote, scheduled for November 30.

The so-called sciablona (or template) takes the form of a touch-sensitive, reusable cardboard stencil for each federal vote. Like the instructions for use, it is equipped with Braille writing and printed characters. As a writing aid, there are pre-punched fields, which allow the answers ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ to be traced.

Initially, the voting template can only be used for federal votes and, as mentioned, in the canton of Zurich only. Based on experience, the nationwide introduction is expected to start in the second half of next year. The introduction of the mask is explicitly provided for in the revision of the Federal Act on Political Rights (PIL) currently before parliament.

As an alternative to the canton of Basel, some cantons have introduced electronic voting to promote the inclusion and autonomy of the disabled. Tests are underway in Basel-City, St. Gallen, Graubünden and Thurgau. Geneva and Lucerne also plan to introduce this voting method.

