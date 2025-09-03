Swiss government rejects referendum on additional costs for US fighter jets
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss government rejects referendum on additional costs for US fighter jets
According to the federal government, the people should not be asked to vote on the additional costs for the F-35 fighter jets. It rejects a motion from the Social Democratic party calling for a supplementary credit to be submitted to Parliament in the form of a federal decree subject to a referendum.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat will kein Referendum wegen Mehrkosten für US-Kampfjets
Original
In 2020, voters approved the federal decree on the CHF6 billion commitment credit for the purchase of 36 new fighter jets by 50.1%. On this basis, Parliament approved the commitment credit for the F-35 fighter jets in 2022, wrote parliamentarian Franziska Roth in the motion.
The simple federal decree is not subject to a referendum, the government explained in its negative stance on Wednesday. The constitution does not provide for a financial referendum. Decisions of principle and planning decisions of major importance could be subject to an optional referendum. However, they should not be financial decisions.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.