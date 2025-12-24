The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss democracy

Parmelin intends to stay in Swiss government until end of 2027

Guy Parmelin intends to remain in the Federal Council until the end of 2027
Guy Parmelin intends to remain in the Federal Council until the end of 2027 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Parmelin intends to stay in Swiss government until end of 2027
Listening: Parmelin intends to stay in Swiss government until end of 2027

Swiss government minister Guy Parmelin wants to remain in office at least until the end of the current legislative term, barring serious health problems.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This was revealed by the 66-year-old in an interview published today by the Romansh daily La Côte.

Asked about a possible departure from the executive once his presidential year ends in 2026, the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) replied that he was “elected for a legislative term”, thus until the end of 2027, adding that “it is health that counts”.

“I deal with things one at a time,” he explained to the ESH Group newspaper. “We have an extremely busy presidential year ahead of us. And we are in the preparation phase for the 2030 agricultural policy.”

More

Also on the agenda in January will be the World Economic Forum (WEF), which United States President Donald Trump could attend with a large delegation. A

As for the finalisation of the customs agreements with Washington, “the negotiation will not take place directly with Donald Trump,” said Parmelin. “But if I were to welcome him at the WEF, I could tell him that we are ready and things can proceed rather quickly.”

Still on the issue of duties, the federal president emphasised that “the Americans are familiar with our parliamentary procedures, including the possibility of a referendum. Moreover, we have already started to fulfil our commitments.”

More

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR