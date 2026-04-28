Fresh anti-F-35 initiative launched in Switzerland
The Swiss "No to F-35" group wants to overturn the purchase of fighter jets from the United States with another popular initiative.
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The collection of signatures starts on Tuesday.
The Federal Chancellery published the text of the initiative in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. It states that the federal government should refrain from procuring the F-35 fighter jets and adjust the army budget accordingly.
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According to the association, the initiative is supported by more than 220 people. Many of them had already supported the previous “Stop F-35” initiative, which was withdrawn after its launch.
The association has asked the Federal Council several times about the level of expenditure for the F-35 and requested information on the timetable and contract.
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An answer is still pending, which is why the citizens’ association wants to ask the questions again on Tuesday.
The deadline for submitting signatures is the end of October 2027.
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Wafer-thin majority approves new fighter jets
Translated from German with AI/mga
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