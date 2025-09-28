The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss democracy

Religious holiday ‘dance ban’ lifted by Swiss canton

Dancers
Cultural events are now allowed at Easter and Christmas Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Religious holiday ‘dance ban’ lifted by Swiss canton
Listening: Religious holiday ‘dance ban’ lifted by Swiss canton

Activities such as dancing and sport will now be permitted on key religious dates in the Swiss canton of Thurgau as voters narrowly approved a relaxation of local laws.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This means that cultural and sporting events will now also be permitted in Thurgau on the five most important religious holidays. The condition is that they take place indoors with no more than 500 participants.

+ Has Swiss democracy become decadent with vote on leaf blowers?

Thurgau voters approved the lifting of the so-called dance ban with 45,982 votes in favour (51.1%) to 43,964 against (48.9%). Voter turnout was 52.1%.

Until now, Thurgau had a general ban on non-religious events such as public sporting, dance, cultural, and concert events on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Whitsun and Christmas Day.

Some political parties launched a referendum against a decision by the local authorities to lift this restriction – which meant voters had to decide on the matter on Sunday.

More

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR