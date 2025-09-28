Religious holiday ‘dance ban’ lifted by Swiss canton

Cultural events are now allowed at Easter and Christmas Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Activities such as dancing and sport will now be permitted on key religious dates in the Swiss canton of Thurgau as voters narrowly approved a relaxation of local laws.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This means that cultural and sporting events will now also be permitted in Thurgau on the five most important religious holidays. The condition is that they take place indoors with no more than 500 participants.

+ Has Swiss democracy become decadent with vote on leaf blowers?

Thurgau voters approved the lifting of the so-called dance ban with 45,982 votes in favour (51.1%) to 43,964 against (48.9%). Voter turnout was 52.1%.

Until now, Thurgau had a general ban on non-religious events such as public sporting, dance, cultural, and concert events on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Whitsun and Christmas Day.

Some political parties launched a referendum against a decision by the local authorities to lift this restriction – which meant voters had to decide on the matter on Sunday.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss voters back e-ID and abolish rental tax This content was published on Final figures show 50.4% of voters backed e-ID and 57.7% approved a reform of home ownership taxes. Read more: Swiss voters back e-ID and abolish rental tax

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content