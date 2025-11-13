Switzerland cracks down on fake referendum signatures

The Federal Chancellery is getting strict on validating signatures that back popular initiatives in Switzerland. This follows an intense Swiss debate over the validity of supporters in some vote campaigns.

Filling in a relative’s name on a motion or referendum form lying around the house before they sign it is a common practice in some households. But since October, these signatures are no longer recognised.

+ Signature scam reveals cracks in Swiss system

The law on political rights has stipulated for many years that names and surnames must be written in the signatory’s own handwriting. But the Chancellery now wants to apply this more rigorously.

This change has gone almost unnoticed, however, since no press release or other information widely disseminated to citizens has been published.

When contacted, the Chancellery defended itself, explaining that the committees currently collecting signatures had indeed been notified in July. It also indicated that this change followed the minor democratic upheaval last year, when companies contracted to collect signatures were accused of providing falsified lists.

But for Daniel Graf, a member of the Foundation for Direct Democracy, the Chancellery is on the wrong track. “It’s totally incomprehensible! Why is this very clear and precise tightening of the rules not aimed at fraudsters and commercial companies, but at citizens who are doing nothing more than what they have always done, namely supporting initiatives and referendums?” he told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

The Foundation for Direct Democracy has done its own calculations. According to them, tens of thousands of signatures could be invalidated in the coming months. The Chancellery considers these estimates, which are not official figures, to be far too high.

Concerned committees

Several committees currently collecting signatures are now expressing concern. They fear that this change in practice will invalidate signatures already collected in good faith.

Yves Benaïm, for his part, is confident. This member of the Bitcoin initiative committee is currently collecting signatures. His initiative aims to add this cryptocurrency to the reserves of the Swiss National Bank.

“We don’t use companies to collect signatures for us,” he says, explaining that he receives thousands of signatures in the mail “in a small envelope, with a small stamp, spontaneously.” “Interested people download the form from the website,” he continues. Of course, there can be mistakes. “But generally, people follow the rules.”

Who is telling the truth? We will know when the initiatives and referendums that will soon be completed are verified.

