Swiss Life Is Said to Invest in European Vertical Farm Venture

(Bloomberg) — Swiss Life Holding AG’s asset management arm is finalizing a deal to invest in a European agriculture technology business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Milan-based Planet Farms and Swiss Life Asset Managers are setting up a joint venture to develop vertical farming facilities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the people said. It’s set to receive an initial capital endowment of as much as €200 million ($228 million) from Swiss Life and Planet Farms, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. 

The venture includes a 20,000-square-meter facility near Como in northern Italy, which supplies supermarkets and food service industry across Italy and Switzerland, the people said. Swiss Life and Planet Farms plan to develop similar projects in the UK and Scandinavia, they added.

An announcement could come as soon as this week, according to the people. Planet Farms is exclusively advised by Guggenheim Securities, the people said.

Planet Farms was co-founded in 2018 by Luca Travaglini and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Daniele Benatoff. Representatives for Swiss Life, Planet Farms and Guggenheim declined to comment.

