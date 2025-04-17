Swiss CFOs have a pessimistic outlook due to trade wars

Swiss CFOs pessimistic, 58% expect economic deterioration Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In the wake of the trade wars launched by US President Donald Trump, Swiss companies are assessing the future much more pessimistically, according to a survey by the consulting firm Deloitte.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it CFO svizzeri pessimisti, 58% si aspetta peggioramento congiunturale Original Read more: CFO svizzeri pessimisti, 58% si aspetta peggioramento congiunturale

Only 15% of the Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of major Swiss companies (listed and unlisted) surveyed believe that there will be a positive development in the economy over the next 12 months; 58% expect a cooling. The CFOs were surveyed in two waves (120 CFOs in the first wave between February and March and 65 in the second between April 7-14. Between the first and second survey, there was a drop in confidence following the announcements of customs barriers in Washington.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Particularly noteworthy is the fact that respondents also clearly rated their company’s financial outlook as negative. In March, 61% rated the outlook as positive and 18% negative. In April, a few days later, the picture changed completely: only 23% still considered the company outlook as bright, while 43% predicted a downward trend.

More

More What is a tariff? A quick guide This content was published on Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price? Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guide

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal linkExternal link