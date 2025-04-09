Swiss chocolate sales stagnate amid rising cocoa prices

Sales of Swiss chocolate flatlined last year, with the industry describing export levels as “alarming”. This comes amid rising cocoa prices and increasing regulatory pressure, which are clouding the outlook.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Perspectives amères pour le chocolat suisse
Original
“The modest growth in the domestic market (+1.7%) was offset by stagnant exports (+0.2%),” the Chocosuisse umbrella organisation noted in a press release on Tuesday. With exports making up 72.1% of total sales, this “rings alarm bells for the industry”.
In the end, the volume of Swiss chocolate sold increased marginally, rising by just 0.6% compared to 2023, reaching 209,096 tonnes.
The price of cocoa quadrupled last year, peaking at $10,888 (CHF9,136) a tonne at the end of 2024 after a long period of hovering around $2,000 and $3,000. This forced chocolate manufacturers to pass on the costs to consumers. As a result, revenues surged by 13.3%, reaching CHF2.2 billion.
More
More
How the humble cocoa bean gets turned into chocolate and money
This content was published on
The chocolate supply chain has many intermediaries from bean to bar. Those at the bottom get the least but it doesn’t have to be this way.
These price hikes are expected to persist this year. “The high cocoa price will only be fully reflected in sales prices this year, as many chocolate manufacturers still had cheaper cocoa in stock in 2024,” the report states.
Meanwhile, per capita chocolate consumption in Switzerland has dropped (-2.4% to 10.6 kilos), Chocosuisse warns. It remains to be seen how consumers will respond to the new price hikes.
The industry also highlights the upcoming regulatory changes. From the end of the year, the European Supply Chain Regulation (EUDR) will become mandatory, introducing stricter traceability requirements. The impact on companies remains uncertain.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
Swiss rivers and lakes remain low as dry weather persists
This content was published on
The start of the year has been far too dry for Switzerland's rivers and lakes. Some of them have fallen to record levels, and the situation is not about to improve, warned MeteoNews on Tuesday.
Switzerland hires US lobby firm to secure access to AI chips
This content was published on
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has hired a lobbying firm in the United States to help Switzerland gain full access to artificial intelligence chips.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.