World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1

On Wednesday, workers at height mounted the 80 x 80 metre flag on the north face of Eastern Switzerland’s iconic mountain, under clear summer skies. They abseiled down the rock face to unfold the flag, as reported by a correspondent from the Keystone-SDA news agency.
This tradition always takes place on the national holiday. When the weather is fine, the flag is visible not only from Schwägalp but also from much of eastern Switzerland. Workers first unfurled the oversized Swiss flag on the Säntis on July 31, 2009.
Translated from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
