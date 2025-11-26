Swiss Pledge Almost $400 Million to Guard Schengen Borders

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland will back the planned increase of a European fund for protecting the borders of the Schengen bloc, boosting its overall contribution to about 315 million francs ($390 million).

Additional money will go primarily toward asylum measures, Swiss government says in statement Wednesday European Commission had decided to increase the fund — called the Border Management and Visa Instrument or BMVI — in May NOTE: Switzerland Wins Horizon Europe Accord in Payoff for EU Deal For full statement, click here

