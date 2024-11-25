Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss construction workers negotiate pay rise

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss construction workers negotiate pay rise
Trade unions have reached an agreement providing for a general pay rise of 1.4% in 2025 in the main construction sector. Retirement at 60 will also be guaranteed.

All workers in the contruction sector will see their pay rise by 1.4%, trade unions Unia and Syna announced on Monday, following negotiations between the contracting parties to the National Agreement for the Main Construction Sector and the approval of the union delegates in plenary.

Some 70,000 workers are affected. Among other measures, in addition to guaranteeing retirement at 60 by adjusting financial contributions and benefits, workers will receive a full occupational pension after 20 years of contributions instead of 15.

In the end, the agreement was reached “because both parties (contractors and unions) were prepared to take a step towards each other”, noted the press release.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

