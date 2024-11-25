Swiss construction workers negotiate pay rise

All workers in the contruction sector will see their pay rise by 1.4%, trade unions Unia and Syna announced on Monday, following negotiations between the contracting parties to the National Agreement for the Main Construction Sector and the approval of the union delegates in plenary.
Some 70,000 workers are affected. Among other measures, in addition to guaranteeing retirement at 60 by adjusting financial contributions and benefits, workers will receive a full occupational pension after 20 years of contributions instead of 15.
In the end, the agreement was reached “because both parties (contractors and unions) were prepared to take a step towards each other”, noted the press release.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
