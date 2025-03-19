Swiss parliament backs proposals for more oversight over big banks

On Tuesday, the Swiss House of Representatives joined the Senate in adopting all motions put forward by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (PUK) into the Credit Suisse-UBS emergency merger.

Deutsch de Nach Ständerat nimmt auch Nationalrat alle Banken-PUK-Vorstösse an Original Read more: Nach Ständerat nimmt auch Nationalrat alle Banken-PUK-Vorstösse an

Four motions and six postulates are included in the more than 100-page report on the emergency merger. The PUK aims to use these motions to ensure that Switzerland learns the lessons from the Credit Suisse collapse.

In the four motions, the PUK demands, for example, that the capital and liquidity requirements for systemically important banks be eased, and it wants to strengthen the enforcement power of the financial market supervisory authority Finma with regard to systemically important companies.

The implementation of motions is binding for the national government if both chambers of parliament agree. This is now the case for the four motions put forward by the PUK.

