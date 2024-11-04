Swiss government minister breaks silence over Trump remarks controversy
Transport Minister Albert Rösti explained his position on Sunday evening, after being called out for expressing support for Donald Trump. He admitted that a federal cabinet minister has no business speaking out on foreign elections.
“I was answering a question from a student as Albert Rösti, but I am well aware that a government minister should not comment on, or discuss, elections abroad,” said Rösti on Swiss public television RTS. He was reacting to the controversy created by his remarks.
A week ago, in front of an audience of Basel students, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party politician said he was “personally more in favour of Donald Trump”. He said Trump was “the only president who hasn’t led America to war for four years”. He added, however, that he had “trouble” with the former president’s “personality”, according to comments reported by Tamedia newspapers.
This stance on an election in another country was criticised in Swiss political circles.
