Swiss sign human rights declaration for Women’s Euro 2025
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss sign human rights declaration for Women’s Euro 2025
Sports Minister Viola Amherd has signed a human rights declaration for the 2025 European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland. The tournament in July is intended to promote diversity, equal opportunities and inclusion in and through sport.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Amherd unterzeichnet Menschenrechtserklärung für Fussball-EM 2025
Original
Other co-signatories include representatives of European football’s governing body UEFA, Women’s Euro 2025, the Swiss Football Association and the host cities, the sports ministry said on Tuesday.
The signatories are committed to respecting human rights as well as social and environmental sustainability, it added. “Our aim is for this European Championship to become a model for future major sporting events in Switzerland,” said Amherd, according to the text of the speech.
The European Women’s Football Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2-27. It will be held in the cities of Basel, Bern, Zurich, Geneva, Lucerne, St Gallen, Thun and Sion. The federal government is supporting the event with CHF15 million ($17 million).
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Swiss parliament moves closer to partial ban of tobacco ads
This content was published on
Tobacco advertising should be partially banned in the print media. On Monday the House of Representatives gave the go-ahead for restrictions on advertising, with some relaxations.
Swiss federal office sees no reason to end deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia
This content was published on
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) continues to deport asylum-seekers to Croatia. It thus rejects a demand from the Swiss Refugee Council in mid-February, which called for a halt to the returns.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.