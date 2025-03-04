Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss sign human rights declaration for Women’s Euro 2025

Amherd signs human rights declaration for European Football Championship 2025
Swiss hosts sign human rights declaration for Women’s Euro 2025 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss sign human rights declaration for Women’s Euro 2025
Listening: Swiss sign human rights declaration for Women’s Euro 2025

Sports Minister Viola Amherd has signed a human rights declaration for the 2025 European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland. The tournament in July is intended to promote diversity, equal opportunities and inclusion in and through sport.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Other co-signatories include representatives of European football’s governing body UEFA, Women’s Euro 2025, the Swiss Football Association and the host cities, the sports ministry said on Tuesday.

The signatories are committed to respecting human rights as well as social and environmental sustainability, it added. “Our aim is for this European Championship to become a model for future major sporting events in Switzerland,” said Amherd, according to the text of the speech.

+ Ex-footballer Lara Dickenmann sees Women’s Euro 2025 as an opportunity

The European Women’s Football Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2-27. It will be held in the cities of Basel, Bern, Zurich, Geneva, Lucerne, St Gallen, Thun and Sion. The federal government is supporting the event with CHF15 million ($17 million).

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
135 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Addictions cause billions in damage according to Addiction Switzerland

More

Addictions cause billions in damage in Switzerland

This content was published on The alcohol, tobacco and gambling industries generate billions in revenue. At the same time, they cost the economy billions, according to Addiction Switzerland.

Read more: Addictions cause billions in damage in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR