Swiss sign human rights declaration for Women’s Euro 2025

Swiss hosts sign human rights declaration for Women’s Euro 2025 Keystone-SDA

Sports Minister Viola Amherd has signed a human rights declaration for the 2025 European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland. The tournament in July is intended to promote diversity, equal opportunities and inclusion in and through sport.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Amherd unterzeichnet Menschenrechtserklärung für Fussball-EM 2025 Original Read more: Amherd unterzeichnet Menschenrechtserklärung für Fussball-EM 2025

Other co-signatories include representatives of European football’s governing body UEFA, Women’s Euro 2025, the Swiss Football Association and the host cities, the sports ministry said on Tuesday.

The signatories are committed to respecting human rights as well as social and environmental sustainability, it added. “Our aim is for this European Championship to become a model for future major sporting events in Switzerland,” said Amherd, according to the text of the speech.

The European Women’s Football Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2-27. It will be held in the cities of Basel, Bern, Zurich, Geneva, Lucerne, St Gallen, Thun and Sion. The federal government is supporting the event with CHF15 million ($17 million).

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

