Ex-footballer Lara Dickenmann sees Women’s Euro 2025 as an opportunity

Former professional footballer Lara Dickenmann sees the Women's European Championship as an opportunity Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Former Swiss football player Lara Dickenmann had no female role models as a child. For her, the boom in women's football has not yet fully arrived in Switzerland. She sees hosting the Uefa Women's Euro 2025 here as a chance to change that.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA/ds Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ex-Fussballprofi Lara Dickenmann sieht Frauenfussball-EM als Chance Original Read more: Ex-Fussballprofi Lara Dickenmann sieht Frauenfussball-EM als Chance

Football has always been the focus for the 39-year-old. “Football, which has so far stubbornly clung to being one of the last bastions of masculinity in this country, will be presented in a new light next summer,” Dickenmann told Swiss German newspaper Sonntagsblick.

This could be a turning point, not only in sport, but also in society, she says. It is important to use this opportunity to strengthen women’s football and continue on the path to equality.

She has seen a lot of progress during her playing days. She was one of the first players abroad to make a living from football and play in front of packed stands or on television. “Since I hung up my boots three and a half years ago, the pace of change has multiplied again,” said Dickenmann.

The Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 is coming to Switzerland at the right time. In her early years, she only played football with boys. There was no local girls’ team back then. That hardened her. It was normal for her not to feel like she belonged in a team and still perform. She was ridiculed and had to answer back on the pitch.

More

More Afghan women footballers in exile fight to keep their sports dreams alive This content was published on Armisa and Sahar, who now live in Switzerland, share their hopes and fears for fellow athletes trapped under the Taliban’s harsh rule. Read more: Afghan women footballers in exile fight to keep their sports dreams alive