Swiss to vote again on banning animal testing

Animal experimentation: the initiative calling for an end to animal experimentation is successful Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The people's initiative for a future without animal experiments in Switzerland has passed the 100,000 mark in certified signatures, the association behind it said on Monday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Expérimentation animale: l’initiative demandant sa fin a abouti Original Read more: Expérimentation animale: l’initiative demandant sa fin a abouti

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

More than 100,000 signatures had been collected by the end of last week in support of the initiative, according to a press release issued by the Community of Interest for the Initiative for the Prohibition of Animal Experiments in Switzerland. They must be formally submitted to the Federal Chancellery by mid-November, the initiative committee said.

Sufficient surplus signatures will still be collected by then, in case the Federal Chancellery checks the signatures more strictly, following the discovery of falsifications during previous collection campaigns, the initiative committee added.

+ Swiss voters reject ban on animal experiments

The popular initiative calls for an amendment to the Federal Constitution to ban animal experiments, as well as the breeding and trade of animals intended for such experiments. Since 1985, the people have rejected four popular initiatives aimed at banning animal experimentation to varying degrees, the most recent in 2022 by over 80%.

In 2022, the number of animals used in experiments rose to almost 586,000, an increase of 2%; those used for experiments that cause significant pain were also up, by 5%, notably for research into cancer and neurocognitive diseases.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.