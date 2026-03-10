Antisemitic incidents in Switzerland remain at high level

The number of antisemitic incidents in German, Italian and Romansh-speaking Switzerland remained high in 2025, according to a report published on Tuesday.

Last year, almost 2,200 online incidents were recorded, according to the report on antisemitism published by the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (FSCI) and the Foundation against Racism and Antisemitism. Compared to the previous year, this represents a 37% increase; in 2024, there were around 1,600 antisemitic cases reported online.

Two-thirds of online incidents were recorded on the messaging platform Telegram, followed by the comments sections of online newspapers. Antisemitic content was found on all major social media networks. Antisemitic conspiracy theories were the most frequent comments (42%).

Elsewhere, the number of incidents dropped by about a fifth to 177, including five acts of violence, 42 insults, 80 antisemitic statements and 28 offensive written declarations.

There is no sign of a return to pre-7 October 2023 levels, the report adds. By way of comparison, in 2022, the FSCI recorded 57 anti-Semitic incidents, excluding online incidents. The war in the Middle East remained the most important trigger, accounting for about a quarter of online content and more than a third in the real world.

The consistently high number of incidents increasingly affects the sense of security and social participation of Jews in Switzerland, say both groups. They warn against politics and society accepting a certain degree of antisemitism as normal or inevitable. “It is necessary to decisively counter such a development,” they wrote.

