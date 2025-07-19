Swiss army looks to repurpose old bunkers

“Given the changing threat landscape, we’re now looking into how the army can make modern use of the former sites,” reads a preliminary notice from the Federal Armaments Office (armasuisse) published on the Simap procurement platform. The tender was first reported on Saturday by Swiss newspapers Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) and Blick.
According to the tender, the proposed solution – suitable for militia use – should be capable of striking both armoured and unarmoured ground targets, as well as low-flying aerial threats. Wherever possible, the existing bunker infrastructure is to remain unchanged, but upgraded with modern weapon systems. The goal is to have a system that can be operational within just a few hours.
Bringing stakeholders together
The call for proposals appears to target start-ups, companies and universities working on security-related technologies, according to the listing on Simap. More details will be shared at an innovation day hosted by the Swiss Society for Technology and Armed Forces (STA) in mid-September. “We’re looking for ideas from all sectors, not just defence,” the STA writes in its invitation. The aim is to spark partnerships and potential projects among participants.
In response to the war in Ukraine, the army stopped selling off its bunkers in 2023. At the time, Swiss Army Chief Thomas Süssli told media company Tamedia that the military was reviewing its catalogue of command and combat facilities. “We have to make use of what we’ve got,” he said. Now, according to a preliminary notice from armasuisse, the aim is to find an effective solution for the old fortress mortar sites – one that’s both cost-efficient and requires minimal personnel.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
Cattle in the canton of Geneva and in the neighbouring region of Terre Sainte in the canton of Vaud are being vaccinated against the contagious viral skin nodule disease. The first cases of the animal disease were reported at the end of June in France, just outside Geneva.
This content was published on
A series of rockfalls occurred above the village of Brienz between 9 and 12 July. According to the municipality of Albula, the overall situation remains tense. Several people disregarded the ban on entering the area around the village.
This content was published on
Arosa Bergbahnen achieved the highest figure in its 95-year history in the 2024/25 financial year with net revenue of CHF 37 million. Arosa Lenzerheide was able to capitalise on strengths such as snow reliability and the size of the ski area in a long winter season, the company announced on Thursday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.