Swiss army tests weapons systems for long-range defence

Army tests weapons systems for long-range defence Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss army is examining the acquisition of weapons systems and ammunition to defend the country’s borders over longer distances. The new means are intended to signal to a potential enemy that an attack would be associated with high costs and risks.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Armee prüft Waffensysteme zur Verteidigung auf weite Distanzen Original Read more: Armee prüft Waffensysteme zur Verteidigung auf weite Distanzen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Army chief Thomas Süssli uses the term “dissuasion” for this, army spokesman Stefan Hofer told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. This means that Switzerland must be able to credibly demonstrate that it is prepared to defend its sovereignty – on the ground, in the air and in cyberspace. The aim is to prevent a potential adversary from carrying out actions against Switzerland. “Being able to defend so as not to have to,” says Hofer. This was first reported by CH-Media newspapers.

More

More Why the Swiss army is training for an emergency in Austria This content was published on The Swiss army is practising recapturing terrain with the Austrians and Germans. Russia is keeping a close eye on things. Read more: Why the Swiss army is training for an emergency in Austria

According to Hofer, missile artillery systems, but also armed drones, various air-to-ground guided weapons, guided bombs or guided weapons that circle over the target area for a longer period of time without a specific target are possible options for building up such a defence capability. It can be assumed that a combination of the aforementioned means will be necessary. The army did not wish to comment on possible specific weapon systems or ammunition, as this would require political decisions.

The CH-Media newspapers referred specifically to the US AGM-158B-2 JASSM cruise missile. It would be fired from the F-35 fighter aircraft, of which Switzerland has ordered 36. The US, Israel and Australia already possess the cruise missile. Poland, Japan and the Netherlands have been promised it and Finland and Germany have ordered it.

Investments in the ability to fend off attacks against Switzerland outside the country’s borders could be considered in the 2030s. For the period up to 2027, building up the ability to engage targets at a greater distance is not an issue. The current Armed Forces Dispatch for the years 2024 to 2027 calls for investments in ground forces, it continued.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.