Bern police bust organised drug trafficker

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Drug trafficking and money laundering worth millions have been uncovered by Bern cantonal police.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

In October they concluded extensive investigations into organised drug trafficking. The suspected drug dealer was arrested in canton Lucerne.

The 37-year-old is in custody, the cantonal public prosecutor’s office for special tasks and the Bern cantonal police announced on Monday.

+ Switzerland, an unsuspected hub for international cocaine trafficking

As a member of a professionally organised group, the man is accused of coordinating the distribution and trafficking of an unspecified quantity of heroin and cocaine and laundering millions in money. The drugs were transported from Albania to Switzerland.

The arrested man will appear in court.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

