Bern police bust organised drug trafficker

Bern cantonal police uncover organised drug trafficking
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Drug trafficking and money laundering worth millions have been uncovered by Bern cantonal police.
October 15, 2024 - 09:17
October 15, 2024 - 09:17
In October they concluded extensive investigations into organised drug trafficking. The suspected drug dealer was arrested in canton Lucerne.
The 37-year-old is in custody, the cantonal public prosecutor’s office for special tasks and the Bern cantonal police announced on Monday.
+ Switzerland, an unsuspected hub for international cocaine trafficking
As a member of a professionally organised group, the man is accused of coordinating the distribution and trafficking of an unspecified quantity of heroin and cocaine and laundering millions in money. The drugs were transported from Albania to Switzerland.
The arrested man will appear in court.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.