Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Bernese voters accept counter-proposal to solar initiative

Bernese voters say yes to counter-proposal to solar initiative
Bernese voters say yes to counter-proposal to solar initiative Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Bernese voters accept counter-proposal to solar initiative
Listening: Bernese voters accept counter-proposal to solar initiative

In the Swiss canton of Bern, there will still be no solar obligation for roof renovations in the future, but there will be one for large car parks. Voters approved the counter-proposal to the solar initiative with 66.6%; the initiative was rejected.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In total 181,787 voters voted in favour of the counter-proposal, while 91,218 rejected it. The turnout was 37.4%, canton Bern said on Sunday.

The initiative was rejected by 72% of voters.

The initiative submitted by the Green Party in 2021 called for all new and existing buildings in the canton to be equipped with a solar system if the roof or façade surfaces are suitable and the installation is reasonable. A transitional period until 2040 would have applied to existing buildings.

+ Nine issues to be decided in six Swiss cantons

This went too far for the cantonal parliament, which drew up a counter-proposal. This only included a solar obligation for roofs on new buildings, but not for façades. It stipulated that, in the case of renovations, property owners would simply have to declare whether roof surfaces were suitable for the use of solar energy. In addition, the counter-proposal now adopted by the electorate includes a solar obligation for larger public parking spaces.

The Greens, the Social Democrats, the Protestant Party, the Green Liberal Party, environmental and nature conservation organisations such as the WWF and Greenpeace, the Swiss Traffic Association, the Swiss Energy Foundation, Swissolar, the Small Farmers Association and the Travailsuisse employees’ association had spoken out in favour of the initiative.

The counter-proposal was supported by the Centre Party, the Swiss People’s Party, the Radical-Liberal Party, the Federal Democratic Union, the Bernese business associations, the homeowners’ association, the farmers’ association and the Bernese electricity association.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
62 Likes
114 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
139 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Station crowd

More

Cohesion in Switzerland perceived as weak

This content was published on Two-thirds of Swiss people feel that cohesion in the country is “rather weak”, according to a study. Some 83% of respondents even felt that the sense of community was declining.

Read more: Cohesion in Switzerland perceived as weak
Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of 23 francs per hour

More

Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of CHF23 per hour

This content was published on Employees in the Swiss canton of Solothurn will not receive a minimum wage of CHF23 ($25.30) per hour. Voters have clearly rejected a left-wing popular initiative for a minimum wage.

Read more: Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of CHF23 per hour
Young people in Lucerne still only vote at the age of 18

More

Voting age in Lucerne to remain at 18

This content was published on Voters rejected the constitutional initiative on lowering the voting age to 16 on Sunday with 79.1% of votes against.

Read more: Voting age in Lucerne to remain at 18

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR