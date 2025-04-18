The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Christiane Brunner, architect of Swiss women’s strike, dies aged 78

Brunner served in the Geneva government before heading to the federal parliament in Bern, where she stayed until her retirement from politics in 2007. Keystone-SDA
The Swiss trade unionist and politician Christiane Brunner has died at the age of 78. A leading figure in the feminist movement, the Geneva native orchestrated the first women's strike in 1991. Her failure to be elected to the Federal Council in 1993 went down in history.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Brunner died on Friday morning, her son told news agency Keystone-SDA, confirming a report from Swiss public radio RTS.

Brunner was a member of the Geneva government from 1981 to 1990, before becoming a member of the House of Representatives from 1991 to 1995, and then a member of the Senate from 1995 to 2007. She was also president of the Swiss Socialist Party from 2000 to 2004.

The 1991 women's strike in pictures

In 1993, she was the official Socialist candidate to succeed René Felber in the Swiss government. But the parliament instead elected Francis Matthey. However, Matthey was forced to resign in the face of opposition from his own party, and in the end Ruth Dreifuss was elected to the government.

Following her departure from the Senate in 2007, the figurehead of Swiss feminism had remained withdrawn from politics.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

